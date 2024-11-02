Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

