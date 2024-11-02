Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

Generac Trading Up 2.0 %

GNRC opened at $168.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $176.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

