Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.