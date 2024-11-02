Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

PKST stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -76.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PKST

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.