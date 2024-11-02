Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 225 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 174,307 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $87.92 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

