Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 7.21% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

