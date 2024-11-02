Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

