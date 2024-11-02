Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Unilever by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Unilever by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $23,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UL opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

