Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $153.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

