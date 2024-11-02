Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 578,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 294,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,485 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $154.64 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

