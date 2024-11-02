International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,238 Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

