International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4,900.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,491 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

