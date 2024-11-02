International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8,093.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Sempra stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

