International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 1,108.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 81.2% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 162,646 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

