International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $4.03 Million in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in ING Groep by 57.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

