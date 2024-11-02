International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 16,654.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

