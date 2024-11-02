Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Holdings Trimmed by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $82.70 and a 1-year high of $120.16.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

