Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday.

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVVD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invivyd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Invivyd by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

