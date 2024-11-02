IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.03 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

