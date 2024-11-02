iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.37. 49,492,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 30,914,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.