iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

