J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

HBI stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

