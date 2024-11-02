J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Celestica by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 19,876.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $70.21 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

