JMP Securities Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $500.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.23.

Shares of AXON opened at $425.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $209.02 and a 1 year high of $455.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $39,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

