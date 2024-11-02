JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,781. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 570,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

