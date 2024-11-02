John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $10.82. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 27,596 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

