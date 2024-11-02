John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $10.82. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 27,596 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
