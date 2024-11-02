Joseph Gebbia Sells 11,635 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

