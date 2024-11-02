JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

