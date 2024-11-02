Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

KFRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Kforce stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.19 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

