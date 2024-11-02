Kimball Electronics (KE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KE opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.26. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Kimball Electronics



Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

