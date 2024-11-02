Kimball Electronics (KE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.0 %
KE opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.26. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.
