Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 96,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 91,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Kingswood Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.36.

Kingswood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.