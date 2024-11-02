Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,948,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 68,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.0 %

KFY stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

