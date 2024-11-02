Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Trading Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

