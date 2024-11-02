Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,379,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 912,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 30.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 235,865 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 225,879 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

