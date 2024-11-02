Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 845028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

LMND has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 220.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

