Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 240.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

