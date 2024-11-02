Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Lowered to Hold Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

