Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Lowered to Hold Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
