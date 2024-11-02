Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Insider Buys £7,163.90 in Stock

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Wright acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £7,163.90 ($9,290.49).

Daniel Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Daniel Wright purchased 5,000 shares of Manchester & London stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £35,300 ($45,778.76).

Manchester & London Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 669.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 690.69. Manchester & London has a 52 week low of GBX 428 ($5.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 850 ($11.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.14 million, a P/E ratio of 229.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Manchester & London Dividend Announcement

About Manchester & London

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Manchester & London’s payout ratio is currently 465.12%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

