Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Masco by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 387,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

