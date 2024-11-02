MBA Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $634.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.23 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.