Michael Ian Rawlinson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1) Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 5,000 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £10,850 ($14,070.81).

Michael Ian Rawlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Ian Rawlinson purchased 17,982 shares of Adriatic Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.16 ($32,181.51).

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 214 ($2.78) on Friday. Adriatic Metals PLC has a one year low of GBX 124.20 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 253.50 ($3.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of £694.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,945.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.98) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

