Microbot Medical Inc., a Delaware-based company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the trading symbol MBOT, recently announced the release of updated presentation materials on October 31, 2024. These materials are anticipated to be accessible on the company’s website on or around the same date.

The presentation materials will be available through the ‘Investors’ section, specifically under ‘IR Resources’ and then ‘Additional Resources,’ of Microbot Medical’s official website at www.microbotmedical.com. It is important to note that the company does not intend to regularly update these presentation materials.

The content of the presentation materials, denoted as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K, has been incorporated by reference in the report. Microbot Medical emphasized that the information provided in the report and the accompanying materials are being furnished in accordance with Item 7.01 and should not be misconstrued as filed material as per Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Additionally, as part of the Form 8-K filing, Microbot Medical revealed that no new financial accounting standards have been adopted, facilitating compliance. The company’s commitment to staying transparent and keeping investors informed is evident through the regular issue of such materials.

This announcement signifies a step towards maintaining an open line of communication with shareholders, analysts, and the investment community at large. It highlights the company’s dedication to providing updated information and showcasing its developments to the public.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

