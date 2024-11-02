Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,912 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

