Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,442,641. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $120.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

View Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.