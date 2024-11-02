Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270,207 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneMain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $49.79 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.