Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

