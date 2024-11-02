Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirion Technologies traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 174174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,984,187. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $122,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 61.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 1,507,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after buying an additional 1,031,966 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 509.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.