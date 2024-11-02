Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,984,187. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,845.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock valued at $539,247. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

