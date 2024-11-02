Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $919.81, but opened at $826.32. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $775.54, with a volume of 418,073 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $900.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $821.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

