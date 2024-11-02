Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 89,990 Shares

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 89,990 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $869,303.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,007,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,396,777.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 1,132,566 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $7,395,655.98.

On Friday, September 13th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $57,097.04.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,382.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $546.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 108.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.